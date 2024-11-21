Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 593,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,924 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.3% of BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $525,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 133,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,434,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 43,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,978,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,522.40. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $975.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $753.41 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $561.65 and a one year high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $715.23 billion, a PE ratio of 81.45, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $872.25 and a 200-day moving average of $869.98.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 71.08% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

