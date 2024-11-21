Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Reduced by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 87,091.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,463,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,041,631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,448,888 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,581,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,296,000 after acquiring an additional 171,595 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,575,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,613,000 after buying an additional 243,729 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,027,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,832,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,069,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,029,000 after purchasing an additional 100,426 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total transaction of $723,042.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,522.40. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE LLY opened at $753.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $561.65 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.23 billion, a PE ratio of 81.45, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $872.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $869.98.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

