NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Wedbush

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $160.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.43% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Westpark Capital boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.82.

Shares of NVDA traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.12. 247,223,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,971,125. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $3.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.60, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $152.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $13,291,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,375,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,459,373,085.80. This trade represents a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. This represents a 14.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock worth $254,784,327. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $15,897,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,245,000. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 202,054 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its position in NVIDIA by 6.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 17,620 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

