NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.200-7.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.5 billion-$6.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.6 billion. NetApp also updated its FY25 guidance to $7.20-7.40 EPS.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NTAP traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $126.68. 4,441,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.36. NetApp has a one year low of $77.46 and a one year high of $135.01.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 121.41% and a net margin of 17.01%. NetApp’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $88,971.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,782.80. The trade was a 5.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 1,685 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $208,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,049 shares of company stock worth $2,807,851 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

