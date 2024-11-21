Braemar (LON:BMS) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 238 ($3.01) and last traded at GBX 239 ($3.02), with a volume of 126196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 246 ($3.11).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.19) target price on shares of Braemar in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Braemar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10,000.00%.
Braemar Plc provides shipbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Investment Advisory, Chartering, and Risk Advisory. The Chartering segment provides shipbroking services for deep sea tankers, specialized tankers, dry cargo, and offshore; cost-saving solutions; freight consultancy; and a vessel database.
