Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Still a Buy?

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $24.11. Approximately 11,485,964 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 59,807,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.01.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Daiwa America raised shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. New Street Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $106.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.20.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Intel by 7.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 9,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 16,579 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Second Line Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 158.0% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,791 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 29,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

