Strategy Asset Managers LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 533 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 116,620.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,200 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,058,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $750,713,000 after purchasing an additional 642,920 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $372,293,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $216,538,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Netflix by 12,243.4% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 290,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $205,739,000 after buying an additional 287,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $883.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $747.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $686.80. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $445.73 and a twelve month high of $890.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $377.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price objective (up from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.76.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,392 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,184,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $9,490,250. The trade was a 25.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total transaction of $518,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,866 shares of company stock valued at $133,393,921. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

