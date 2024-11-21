Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 5,399 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,829 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 5,399 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 0.4% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $19,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.0% in the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.9% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cedrus LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.9% in the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on Netflix from $810.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $950.00 price objective (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $795.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total value of $518,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total value of $204,433.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $24,202,828.70. This trade represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,866 shares of company stock valued at $133,393,921. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Trading Up 1.4 %

Netflix stock opened at $883.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $445.73 and a one year high of $890.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.81 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $747.20 and its 200 day moving average is $686.80.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.86% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

