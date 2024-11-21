Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Shares Up 5% – Here’s What Happened

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) shares rose 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.08 and last traded at $21.99. Approximately 5,784,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 5,477,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

OKLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Oklo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Oklo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Oklo in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Oklo in the third quarter worth $404,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Oklo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,493,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Oklo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

