Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Raised to C$66.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$60.00 to C$66.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.95% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$58.00.
Read Our Latest Report on Enbridge
Enbridge Trading Up 1.3 %
Insider Transactions at Enbridge
In related news, Senior Officer Maximilian Chan sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.20, for a total transaction of C$37,977.60. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
About Enbridge
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Enbridge
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.