Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Shares Down 19.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR) were down 19.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 330,760 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 753% from the average daily volume of 38,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Burcon NutraScience Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.90, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of C$19.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.20.

About Burcon NutraScience

(Get Free Report)

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company offers Peazazz and Peazac, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.