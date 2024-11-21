Scotiabank Cuts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Price Target to C$69.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$71.50 to C$69.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of RCI.A remained flat at C$54.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$55.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$51.77 and a 12 month high of C$64.95.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

