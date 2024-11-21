Scotiabank Cuts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Price Target to C$69.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$71.50 to C$69.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.78% from the stock’s previous close.
Rogers Communications Price Performance
Shares of RCI.A remained flat at C$54.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$55.92 and a 200-day moving average of C$56.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.65. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of C$51.77 and a 12 month high of C$64.95.
Rogers Communications Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rogers Communications
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 Rock-Solid Buying Opportunities in the Market Right Now
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- TJX Companies Stock Poised to Hit a New High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.