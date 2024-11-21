iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 369,598 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 390,274 shares.The stock last traded at $55.00 and had previously closed at $54.73.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.44.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 60.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the second quarter worth $139,000.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

