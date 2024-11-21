3,880 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Acquired by Brown Capital Management LLC

Brown Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 617.7% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 86,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $4,964,318.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 365,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,001,901.86. This represents a 19.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 171,744 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $9,873,562.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 783,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,059,857.14. This trade represents a 17.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,628 shares of company stock valued at $18,449,561 over the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $57.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $229.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $59.38.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.67%.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.