Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Pfizer by 102.8% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38,015 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.4 %

PFE traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $24.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,358,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,284,797. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,400. This represents a 11.11 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

