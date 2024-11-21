Insider Buying: AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) Director Purchases 81,953 Shares of Stock

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) Director Stewart Appelrouth purchased 81,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.19 per share, with a total value of $15,571.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 321,752 shares in the company, valued at $61,132.88. This trade represents a 34.18 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AIM ImmunoTech Stock Up 5.3 %

NYSE AIM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.21. 509,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,165. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of AIM ImmunoTech from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AIM ImmunoTech from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AIM ImmunoTech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,078,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.92% of AIM ImmunoTech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

