Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 30.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,259 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 15,779.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,631,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,994,853,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539,321 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 284.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,569,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,681,000 after buying an additional 1,901,914 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1,061.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,772,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,091 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 5,136.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,079,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,339 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Argus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Baird R W raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.52.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $132.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.40. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.12 and a 1-year high of $163.82. The firm has a market cap of $112.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 98.49%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.