Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Smithfield Trust Co’s Largest Position

Smithfield Trust Co cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 426,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,658 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 11.0% of Smithfield Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $225,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

VOO stock opened at $545.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $494.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $531.46 and a 200-day moving average of $510.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $416.57 and a 12-month high of $551.73.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

