Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,005 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $401,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 18.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,037 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,927,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in NIKE by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 112,683 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 38,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $73.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 39.84%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 45.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Daiwa America lowered shares of NIKE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim cut their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.30.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

