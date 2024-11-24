Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Etfidea LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.2% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $121.79 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The firm has a market cap of $535.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.54.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.21.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

