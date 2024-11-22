49 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

49 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 39.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,912 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RPG. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $297,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 28.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 179,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

RPG opened at $42.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.78. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $30.44 and a 52-week high of $42.67.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

