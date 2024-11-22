Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 13,498 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 308.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,498 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in PayPal by 6.4% during the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in PayPal by 3.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 50.6% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. UBS Group raised their target price on PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.45.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $85.04 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.55 and a 1 year high of $87.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.07 and its 200-day moving average is $69.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

