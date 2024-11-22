Haynes International Completes Merger with Acerinox: 8-K Filing Highlights ChangesKokomo, Indiana – Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 21, 2024, an 8-K report outlining the completio

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Haynes International’s 8K filing here.
About Haynes International
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.
