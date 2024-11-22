Haynes International Completes Merger with Acerinox: 8-K Filing Highlights ChangesKokomo, Indiana – Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 21, 2024, an 8-K report outlining the completio

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2024

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Haynes International’s 8K filing here.

About Haynes International

(Get Free Report)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Recommended Stories