Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Upgraded at Hsbc Global Res

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BE. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of BE stock opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -42.75 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $25.12.

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $31,657.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,139,858.16. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 36,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Bloom Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,780.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.