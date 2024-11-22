Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Upgraded at Hsbc Global Res

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Hsbc Global Res to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BE. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.
View Our Latest Report on Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $31,657.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,139,858.16. This represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in Bloom Energy by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 36,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Bloom Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,780.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bloom Energy Company Profile
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bloom Energy
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Top 3 Financial Stocks Set to Gain From Looser Regulations
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Can BioMarin Stock Live Up to Wall Street’s High Expectations?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Why Palo Alto Networks’ Multi-Year Uptrend Is Far From Over
Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.