L & S Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $118,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $805,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

ESGD opened at $77.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $71.74 and a 1 year high of $85.04.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

