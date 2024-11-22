King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 27,228 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,228 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $7,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BRBR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,423,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,482,000 after acquiring an additional 86,992 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,680,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,060 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 474,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,094,000 after acquiring an additional 103,604 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 72.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 532,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,419,000 after acquiring an additional 223,430 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

BRBR stock opened at $76.54 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.06 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.19.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.00 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 103.89%. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

