BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Decreases Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,821 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $39,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,918,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,084 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Newmont by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,071,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,909,000 after acquiring an additional 109,084 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Newmont by 8.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,912,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,445,000 after purchasing an additional 545,903 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,907,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after purchasing an additional 313,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,728,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,623 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEM. UBS Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, CIBC lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Newmont stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.41. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The company has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of -28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -65.79%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $1,076,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,607,746.89. The trade was a 6.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $157,410.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,963,452.12. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,440 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

