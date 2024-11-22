Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,567 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,781 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $10,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $54.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $54.51 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.85. The company has a market cap of $98.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BUD shares. Barclays upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

