Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,567 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,781 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $10,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $54.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $54.51 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.85. The company has a market cap of $98.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12.
About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
