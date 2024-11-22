49 Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 69,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,088,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of 49 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGSH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,709,000 after purchasing an additional 25,690 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,185,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 192,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 247,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 116,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,724,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.21 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.46 and a 52 week high of $59.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.33.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.