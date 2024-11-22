Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF) Stock Price Down 2.8% – Here’s Why

Agilyx ASA (OTCMKTS:AGXXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.05 and last traded at $3.11. 6,244 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 10,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Agilyx ASA Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88.

Agilyx ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilyx ASA, a technology company, engages in the chemically recycling of difficult-to-recycle post-use plastic streams. The company operates through two segments, Agilyx and Cyclyx. Its conversion technology utilizes pyrolysis without a catalyst and converts mixed waste plastic to naphtha and fuels, as well as depolymerizes plastics, which include polystyrene and PMMA back into virgin-quality products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilyx ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilyx ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.