Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th.

Insperity has increased its dividend by an average of 11.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Insperity has a dividend payout ratio of 65.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Insperity to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 94.1%.

Shares of NYSE NSP traded up $2.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.09. 370,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.54 and its 200 day moving average is $91.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. Insperity has a fifty-two week low of $71.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.40.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSP. StockNews.com lowered Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

