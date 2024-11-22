Foundry Partners LLC Has $4.91 Million Stock Holdings in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 529,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,915 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 9,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 8,753 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum raised Inspired Entertainment to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Inspired Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of INSE stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.45 million, a PE ratio of -995.00 and a beta of 1.40. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Inspired Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.