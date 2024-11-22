Bubblefong (BBF) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.73 Million

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last seven days, Bubblefong has traded down 23% against the US dollar. One Bubblefong token can currently be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Bubblefong has a total market capitalization of $6.73 million and approximately $227,835.98 worth of Bubblefong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bubblefong

Bubblefong’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Bubblefong’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,000,984 tokens. Bubblefong’s official Twitter account is @bubblefonggame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bubblefong is bubblefong.io. Bubblefong’s official message board is medium.com/@bubblefong-friends.

Bubblefong Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends is inspired by the classic arcade-puzzle games. They aim to provide a new-generation gaming experience to players by combining both modern and classic gaming genres so all types of players can enjoy Baby Shark BubbleFong Friends together.”

