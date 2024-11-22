Herman Cueto Sells 712 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Stock

Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) CFO Herman Cueto sold 712 shares of Azenta stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $28,529.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,352.44. This trade represents a 2.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Herman Cueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 17th, Herman Cueto sold 1,595 shares of Azenta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $69,669.60.

Azenta Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AZTA traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $45.99. The stock had a trading volume of 387,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.29 and a 200 day moving average of $50.19. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $69.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Azenta’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Azenta from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Azenta from $69.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Azenta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Azenta during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azenta by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Featured Articles

