Nwam LLC Invests $4.11 Million in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter worth $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Vertiv by 132.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,254.58. The trade was a 80.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $140.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.85 and a 200 day moving average of $94.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $41.01 and a twelve month high of $145.67.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 55.33% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

