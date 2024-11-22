Asset Management Group Inc. Acquires 3,584 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.0% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VO. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% during the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $279.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $214.89 and a 52-week high of $279.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

