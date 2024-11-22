Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Ithaka Group LLC

Ithaka Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 4.1% of Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $21,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth $702,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,825.9% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.61.

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total value of $220,626.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,519.88. The trade was a 35.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Gary Loeb sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,625. This represents a 15.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,935 shares of company stock valued at $26,305,169 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $550.43 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $304.50 and a 1-year high of $551.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.05 billion, a PE ratio of 88.49, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $503.57 and its 200-day moving average is $461.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

