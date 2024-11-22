Nwam LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,356,000 after buying an additional 420,007 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,258,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,427 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,537,000 after purchasing an additional 139,651 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,424,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,313,000 after purchasing an additional 47,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 905.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,410,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,498,000 after buying an additional 1,270,256 shares during the last quarter.

IVE opened at $202.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.26. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.66 and a 1-year high of $203.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

