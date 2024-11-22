Lake Street Capital Issues Positive Forecast for Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Stock Price

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Lake Street Capital from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of UTI stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $23.82. 46,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,834. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $10.46 and a 52 week high of $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6,256.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 380.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 1,526.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

