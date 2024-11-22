F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $19.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. F.N.B. traded as high as $17.03 and last traded at $16.92, with a volume of 238634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FNB. StockNews.com raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on F.N.B.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

F.N.B. Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 113.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.24.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $413.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.80 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 16.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.