Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases 114 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Netflix by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 642.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,202,828.70. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,184,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,490,250. This trade represents a 25.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,866 shares of company stock valued at $133,393,921. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Up 1.4 %

NFLX opened at $896.05 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $445.73 and a fifty-two week high of $908.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $751.39 and its 200 day moving average is $688.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $764.82.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

