Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen Sells 230,000 Shares of Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.62, for a total value of $53,732,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,556,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,335,253,633.20. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 139,353 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total transaction of $33,150,685.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,469. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.60. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52-week low of $103.61 and a 52-week high of $239.39. The company has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Institutional Trading of Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 905.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 257.4% in the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $175.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

