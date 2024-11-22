Darwin Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at about $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,474,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 83.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,560,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $399,770,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.02.
GE Vernova Price Performance
NYSE:GEV opened at $340.90 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $357.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.91 and a 200 day moving average of $213.46.
GE Vernova Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
