Darwin Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at about $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $367,474,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 83.1% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,560,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $399,770,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.02.

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE:GEV opened at $340.90 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $357.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $283.91 and a 200 day moving average of $213.46.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.