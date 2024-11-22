Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Has Lowered Expectations for Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock Price

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ:JACK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.79. The company had a trading volume of 22,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,348. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.27. The company has a market capitalization of $914.22 million, a PE ratio of -24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.93. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $40.84 and a 52 week high of $86.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.44%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total value of $33,867.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,360.66. The trade was a 5.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,060,000 after buying an additional 89,649 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 20.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 111.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 43,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

