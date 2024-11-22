N-able (NYSE:NABL) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 37023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of N-able in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of N-able in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of N-able from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Get N-able alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on N-able

N-able Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. N-able had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. N-able’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that N-able, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at N-able

In other news, EVP Peter C. Anastos sold 16,000 shares of N-able stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $208,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 322,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,972.96. The trade was a 4.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of N-able

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NABL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in N-able in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in N-able by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in N-able by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,813,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,193,000 after acquiring an additional 116,293 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in N-able by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 575,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in N-able by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

N-able Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.