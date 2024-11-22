FY2024 Earnings Estimate for CNTA Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 20th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.56) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.65). The consensus estimate for Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.62) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05.

Several other research firms have also commented on CNTA. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

CNTA opened at $18.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.33. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 21.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In related news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $909,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 721,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,933,403.72. The trade was a 7.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,535. This trade represents a 10.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,007,043 over the last quarter. 11.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 47.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

