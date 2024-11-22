Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 555 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Booking by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,199.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4,457.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,027.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,079.50 and a 1-year high of $5,211.66. The company has a market cap of $172.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,785.00.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

