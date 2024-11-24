Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Zoetis by 273.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 1,387.5% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.44.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $176.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.61. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The firm has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

