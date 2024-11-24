TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on TPG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TPG from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TPG from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of TPG from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TPG from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TPG from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of TPG stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49. TPG has a 12 month low of $34.07 and a 12 month high of $70.83.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. TPG had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $855.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TPG will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. TPG’s payout ratio is currently -447.05%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in TPG by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in TPG by 44.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in TPG by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in TPG by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 14,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TPG by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,799 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

