iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,739,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.6% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $135,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,219,000. Stairway Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,879,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,054,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219,758 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,339,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,869 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,859,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,111 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $72.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.67. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.